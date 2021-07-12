Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001284 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.52 or 0.01447805 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

