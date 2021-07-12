Crown Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $8,056.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,230.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.78 or 0.01460066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00403998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00079122 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003803 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,552,749 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

