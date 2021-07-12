Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 53.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,095 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 267,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 390.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 122,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $201.72 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $202.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

