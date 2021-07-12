Critical Review: Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) & Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sunworks alerts:

29.9% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunworks and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -44.15% -44.58% -28.40% Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sunworks and Plantronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sunworks currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.07%. Plantronics has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Sunworks.

Risk and Volatility

Sunworks has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and Plantronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $37.91 million 6.72 -$15.94 million N/A N/A Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.89 -$57.33 million $3.17 11.47

Sunworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics.

Summary

Plantronics beats Sunworks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.