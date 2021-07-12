Critical Contrast: Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) versus Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell -1.55% N/A -0.91% Telstra N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cincinnati Bell and Telstra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 0 0 0 0 N/A Telstra 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Telstra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.56 billion 0.50 -$55.60 million ($0.36) -42.67 Telstra $15.92 billion 2.12 $1.22 billion $0.51 27.80

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telstra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telstra shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telstra beats Cincinnati Bell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, backup, disaster recovery, SLA-based monitoring and management, cloud computing, and cloud consulting services; and consulting services, including IT staffing, consulting, and emerging technology solutions. In addition, it sells infrastructure hardware and maintenance contracts as well as installation projects. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network. It also provides sales and contract management; and product management services for data and Internet protocol networks, mobility services, and network applications and services products, such as managed network, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, and integrated services and monitoring. In addition, the company engages in the development of industry vertical solutions; planning, design, engineering architecture, and construction of Telstra networks, technology, and information technology solutions; and delivering network technologies. Further, it provides telecommunication products and services through its networks and related support systems to other carriers, carriage service providers, and Internet service providers; access to fixed network infrastructure assets; disconnection services; and network services under the Infrastructure Services Agreement and commercial contracts, as well as holds fixed network infrastructure, including data centers, non-mobiles related domestic fiber, copper, HFC cable, international subsea cables, exchanges, poles, ducts, and pipes. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

