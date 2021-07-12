Credit Suisse AG Sells 79,571 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 79,571 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $10,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

ANF opened at $44.65 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

