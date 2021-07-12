Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,889 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

TRUP stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.81 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,409 shares of company stock worth $2,043,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

