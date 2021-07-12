Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,578 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 170.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 31,198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.86 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

