Credit Suisse AG Has $3.25 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,043 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after acquiring an additional 840,158 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,957,000 after acquiring an additional 659,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,061,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,521,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE opened at $56.34 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

