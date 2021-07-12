Credit Suisse AG Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 328,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $73,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

MIC stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

