Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of AMC Networks worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AMC Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

AMC Networks stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

