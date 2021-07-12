Credit Agricole S A Sells 6,339 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $374.37. 5,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.08. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $377.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

