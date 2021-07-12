Credit Agricole S A Sells 3,068 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $320.93. The company had a trading volume of 76,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

