Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,556 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,467 shares of company stock worth $1,616,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $350.74. 3,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.08 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

