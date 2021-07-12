Credit Agricole S A Has $9.31 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 607.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GS traded up $10.08 on Monday, reaching $381.84. 121,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,646. The firm has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.68.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
