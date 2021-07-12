Credit Agricole S A Acquires 6,396 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.10.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.81. 5,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -565.78 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

