Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) Head to Head Comparison

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities has a beta of 4.04, meaning that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeknik has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Creative Realities and iTeknik’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.50 -$16.84 million N/A N/A iTeknik $3.38 million 0.14 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

iTeknik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creative Realities.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and iTeknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -12.74% -36.84% -8.46% iTeknik N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Creative Realities and iTeknik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A iTeknik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Creative Realities beats iTeknik on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

iTeknik Company Profile

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.