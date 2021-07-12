Cowen Initiates Coverage on Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.52 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Shares of Molecular Partners stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 1,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,988. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.