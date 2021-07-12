Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

CVET opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -326.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura J. Phillips sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $138,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $45,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,922.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,389. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Covetrus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Covetrus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

