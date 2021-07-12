Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $294.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

COUP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.82. 4,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,217,558. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

