CoTrader (COT) Price Down 7.7% This Week

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $5,904.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.55 or 0.00924917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005367 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

