COTI (COTI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.48 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. COTI has a market capitalization of $90.06 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00116084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00160849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,266.16 or 1.00023684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.85 or 0.00945313 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

