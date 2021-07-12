Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $412.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $414.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

