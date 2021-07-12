Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 309,698 shares worth $13,888,714. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. 2,882,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,298. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

