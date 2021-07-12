Cormark Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Cormark currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.50.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$25.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.71. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.98 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.