Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $4,096,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after buying an additional 533,710 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.