Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

AEP opened at $85.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

