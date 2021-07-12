Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $248.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $117.42 and a 52-week high of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

