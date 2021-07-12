Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.02 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

