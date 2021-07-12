Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,727 shares of company stock valued at $32,524,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $160.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $161.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.