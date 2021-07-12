Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

CLB opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

