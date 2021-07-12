Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMMC. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.28.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.84. 684,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,152. The stock has a market capitalization of C$801.64 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,311.60. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25. Insiders sold a total of 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420 over the last three months.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

