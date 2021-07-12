Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Raised to C$4.75 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 115,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,494. The firm has a market cap of $632.95 million and a PE ratio of 7.55. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.