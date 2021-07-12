Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.69. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.95 million and a PE ratio of 7.55.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

