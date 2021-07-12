Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNVY. Truist initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Convey Holding Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of CNVY opened at $9.88 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

In related news, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

