Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.82% from the stock’s current price.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $14.29.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

