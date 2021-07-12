Contrasting Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) & Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trillion Energy International and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 11.29 $7.70 million $0.05 101.80

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 4.25, suggesting that its share price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals -2.76% -0.45% -0.38%

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Trillion Energy International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

