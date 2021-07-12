Contrasting PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PotlatchDeltic and BrightSpire Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 4 0 1 2.40 BrightSpire Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.85%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than BrightSpire Capital.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSpire Capital pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and BrightSpire Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.55 $166.83 million $2.94 18.73 BrightSpire Capital $102.32 million 11.98 -$353.30 million $0.80 11.81

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 26.53% 24.67% 13.33% BrightSpire Capital -333.91% 5.33% 1.62%

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats BrightSpire Capital on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.