Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 531,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $8,554,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $5,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. MKM Partners cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

