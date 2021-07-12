Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Buys $9,863,100.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Harold Hamm acquired 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.53 per share, with a total value of $9,863,100.00.

Harold Hamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Harold Hamm bought 76,486 shares of Continental Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,636,472.42.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.16. 38,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

