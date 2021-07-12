Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Position Boosted by Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Consolidated Communications makes up 0.4% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. owned 0.58% of Consolidated Communications worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNSL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,902. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $695.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

