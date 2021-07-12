Conagra Brands (CAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

