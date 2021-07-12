Comparing Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) & Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wintrust Financial and Bankwell Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 1 6 1 3.00 Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus target price of $78.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.61%. Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Wintrust Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Bankwell Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.90 billion 2.27 $292.99 million $4.68 16.14 Bankwell Financial Group $80.37 million 2.74 $5.90 million $0.75 37.08

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wintrust Financial pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 74.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 19.84% 10.37% 0.86% Bankwell Financial Group 12.80% 5.77% 0.47%

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Bankwell Financial Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. The company operates 181 banking facilities and 229 ATMs in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, and Florida. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and consumer loans, such as loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, and automobiles, as well as unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates through branch offices in New Canaan, Stamford, Norwalk, Fairfield, Darien, Westport, Wilton, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

