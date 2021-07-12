Comparing Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ladder Capital 1 0 4 1 2.83

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.82%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $226.97 million 1.25 -$105.26 million ($0.93) -6.26 Ladder Capital $379.80 million 3.81 -$14.44 million $0.31 36.81

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -48.84% -33.64% -5.57% Ladder Capital 0.46% 1.04% 0.26%

Volatility & Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

