Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for about 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.62. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,598. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

