Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

