Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91.
In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.