Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $742,997,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $82.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.65.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

