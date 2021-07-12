Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Plans $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CFXA stock opened at $188.90 on Monday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $205.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.67.

Get Colfax alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colfax stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 18,033.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Colfax were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.