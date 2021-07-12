Coldstack (CLS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,676.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00005607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $5,676.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00113421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00159426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,105.99 or 1.00101082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00959396 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

