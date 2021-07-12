Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $31.36 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

